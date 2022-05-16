Fresno city council president sues councilmember for defamation over 'extortion' claims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bubbling tension among Fresno city council members has exploded since Garry Bredefeld lobbed accusations of "extortion" at council president Nelson Esparza last week.
On Monday, Esparza filed a defamation lawsuit against Bredefeld.
"The statements and accusations made by Garry Bredefeld were knowingly false and were made with malice," the lawsuit says.
On Friday, Bredefeld held a press conference where he claimed Esparza told city attorney Doug Sloan he could only work with councilmembers Esparza, Miguel Arias,Tyler Maxwell and Esmeralda Soria and should not listen to Bredefeld, Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi or he would be fired.
"Esparza may think and act like he's Al Capone, but he's simply one councilmember whose job as council president is essentially to preside over council meetings," Bredefeld said. "It isn't to extort charter officials with threats of firing them if they don't do his bidding."
Sloan later confirmed to Action News that he had an April 22 conversation with Esparza resembling Bredefeld's claim.
"I'm just going to cut to the chase," Sloan says Esparza told him. "I'm standing between you and you losing your job. From now on, you are to work only for the council majority."
In his lawsuit against Bredefeld, Esparza confirmed he met with Sloan on April 22, which was the day after Sloan's employee performance evaluation.
"At no time did plaintiff Esparza direct, order, imply or suggest to Mr. Sloan that he should work only for 'the majority' of the Council or only for any certain Councilmembers to the exclusion of any others," the lawsuit says.
Esparza's suit also notes that during Sloan's performance evaluation the day before, councilmembers expressed concerns about the city attorney's office being "weaponized for partisan purposes by Garry Bredefeld."
Bredefeld has repeatedly accused the council majority of corruption, often referring to Esparza, Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria, and Tyler Maxwell as the "Gang of Four."
