Fresno City councilmember Garry Bredefeld accusing Nelson Esparza of extortion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City councilmember Garry Bredefeld is accusing colleague and council president Nelson Esparza of extortion.He claims Esparza told city attorney, Doug Sloan, he'd be fired if he didn't follow certain orders."Esparza may think and act like he's Al Capone, but he's simply one council member whose job as council president is essentially to preside over council meetings. It isn't to extort charter officials with threats of firing them if they don't do his bidding."Bredefeld is firing allegations at Esparza, claiming the council president tried to extort city attorney, Doug Sloan."I'm concerned for all of our city employees when they find out the level of corruption and frankly, criminality coming from the council president as well as corruption from the gang of four," Bredefeld said.According to Bredfeld, Esparza told Sloan he could only work with councilmembers Esparza, Miguel Arias, Tyler Maxwell and Esmeralda Soria and should not listen to Bredefeld, Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi or he would be fired.Following 16 years of working with the city, Sloan announced this week he was leaving his job as city attorney for the same position with the City of Santa Monica."He was not going to do this. He knew this was extortion when he left his office. He was not going to be extorted," said Bredefeld.Nelson denies any wrongdoing, releasing a statement Friday, saying in part , "Unsurprisingly, Bredefeld is again making allegations that are false, unsubstantiated and lack evidence."This is not the first time Bredefeld has accused his colleagues of corruption.In March, he blasted them for what he called the misuse of tax payer money and operating budgets as slush funds."This has been a lot of concerns raised by the city attorney, by Doug Sloan and a lot of frustration that he has expressed to me and having to work in this environment at city hall with the council," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.Dyer is concerned with how the allegations could impact city government."If in fact if what is being said is accurate, it is extremely serious. I would imagine that some sort of law enforcement authority would be looking into these allegations," Dyer added.Bredefeld says law enforcement has been notified but wouldn't comment on which agency is investigating.We also reached out to Doug Sloan but have not heard back.