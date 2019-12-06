Fresno City Council

Fresno City Council okays $1.2 million armed security plan

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's City Council is making changes to improve security.

On Wednesday, council members approved a $1.2 million dollar plan to add armed security to the building.

After Thursday's afternoon meeting, the council held a closed session to discuss the city staff's proposal to replace their old contractor and bring in a new one to staff their security.

This was part of a new general plan to beef up measures at City Hall.

Bringing in new armed security would cost more than $1.2 million a year and city councilmembers approved the proposal.

"The city of Fresno takes public safety seriously. It's our top priority. When they visit our building to do business here, then they are going to be safe. They are going to have armed security," said Council Vice President Miguel Arias after the closed-door meeting.

The City says they added additional security guards before Thanksgiving, but they aren't armed at this time.

And soon people coming to visit the council will be forced to enter the building from the first floor rather than the second.

"You always want a single point of entrance so you can have maximum control over who comes in and what they bring into the building," Arias said.

Visitors will also be limited on what will be allowed inside.

"We'll have some new emergency and security protocols. They should realize there are certain things they will not be allowed to carry into the building so they should leave in the vehicles," Arias said.
