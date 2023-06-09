Fresno City Council passes ordinance to ban camping on many city sidewalks

A new bill introduced during a Fresno City Council meeting regarding blocking sidewalks met backlash Thursday morning with advocates saying it will make the unhoused feel like crim

The ordinance is set to take effect next month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council has approved a proposed ban on camping on many city sidewalks.

Councilmembers on Thursday voted 5 to 1 in favor of adding articles to the Fresno Municipal Code to prohibit camping and blocking city sidewalks 500 feet away from places such as public areas, schools and even the facilities the city uses to help the unhoused.

The was sponsored by Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Garry Bredefeld who voted in favor. They were joined by Councilmembers Luis Chavez, Nelson Esparza and Mike Karbassi.

Only Council Vice President Annalisa Perea voted against the bill. Council President Tyler Maxwell was absent during the vote.

Concerns were raised about legality, how broad the bill is, and where people are expected to go instead.

More than a dozen advocates for the unhoused spoke out when the bill was proposed on May 25. They said the bill would make the unhoused feel like criminals.

"It's no sitting, standing," said Cindy Piombino. "What do they do, just keep moving? Where do they sleep at night? It's just too vague."

Councilmember Arias said this bill is not meant to criminalize the unhoused, noting that it does not charge them with a misdemeanor or felony.

He said the proposal, "Simply would ensure that sidewalks and entrances within 500 feet of a school, a licensed childcare facility, a park, or a shelter in which a homeless are being served are clear of any encampments and obstructions for those who are entering the facilities or those who are disabled and need access to our ADA sidewalk compliance."

ACLU of Northern California's senior counsel William Freeman urged the council to reject the ordinance, saying it further criminalizes homelessness and is "in violation of numerous provisions of the U.S. and California Constitutions" in a letter obtained by the Fresno Bee.