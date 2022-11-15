Fresno City Council President attempted extortion case set to go to trial

Prosecutors accuse Nelson Esparza of threatening to fire then-City Attorney Doug Sloan, unless Sloan worked exclusively for Esparza and the council majority.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Judge Brian Alvarez holds Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza to answer and reduces the attempted extortion charge to a misdemeanor.

Alvarez cited a low evidentiary standard in finding there is enough evidence for a trial.

The trial is now set for Dec. 12.

At the end of October, Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of attempted extortion.

