Fresno expanding technology used to help police pinpoint shooting locations in city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council approved an agreement to expand the Shotspotter technology in more parts of the city.The system helps officers pinpoint the location of gunfire, and the chief of police says it allows for quicker response.The new agreement will expand the coverage area of the technology from 14.5 square miles to 17.5 square miles through 2024.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama told the council since 2020, there have been 140 arrests as a result of Shotspotter activations.Councilmember Miguel Arias, who questioned the effectiveness of the technology, said he'd still like more information about the amount of money being spent."I just want to be able to measure how much we're spending on the technology side and how many arrests that's producing and how much we're spending on the prevention of shootings taking place and you know, how much is that producing?" Arias said during Thursday's meeting."That's very effective as far as I'm concerned because I believe the quicker we can get there when a firearm is discharged within our city limits, the higher probability we can save somebody's life," Balderrama responded.The council unanimously supported the expansion.The chief of police says while they don't share the exact location of the technology, it will include areas in various parts of the city.