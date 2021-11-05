Fresno approves funding to keep Tower District streets clean

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council approved a plan to keep streets and sidewalks clean in the Tower District.The council unanimously approved a 12-month contract extension with Neighborhood Industries.The non-profit will get $125,000 to hire crews for litter removal, sidewalk washing and alley maintenance.They focus on hiring individuals experiencing homelessness and people living in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty."I think this is a great opportunity to work with our non-profits, that some of them are already doing a lot of that work there. But, I really love this model that we're already recruiting folks that are a little tougher to employ or have some challenges that we need to work through," said Councilmember Luis Chavez.Council members believe the type of employees hired may allow the city to apply for more funding from the state.City officials are optimistic the program can be expanded city-wide in the future.