Society

Major cleanup event happening throughout Fresno this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Major cleanup event happening throughout Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities across the US are coming together to take part in a major clean-up effort.

Folks from all around Fresno will have the opportunity to beautify their neighborhood during the Great American Cleanup this weekend.

Fifteen individual clean-up events are happening this Saturday across the city.

More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to take action from 10 am to noon, with a rally on H Street across from Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno following after.

There's still time to sign up. For more information, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death at NW Fresno apartment complex, police say
Man sexually assaulted woman while children were home, deputies say
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
11-year-old dies weeks after west central Fresno crash, officials say
Thousands of nurses in Northern California go on strike
New Denny's robotic server at northeast Fresno location
CA mayors ask Newsom for $3B over 3 years for homeless
Show More
Boy shot in Exeter, police investigating
Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains
Tulare Co. mental health focus groups suggest mobile response units
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
More TOP STORIES News