Major cleanup event happening throughout Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities across the US are coming together to take part in a major clean-up effort.
Folks from all around Fresno will have the opportunity to beautify their neighborhood during the Great American Cleanup this weekend.
Fifteen individual clean-up events are happening this Saturday across the city.
More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to take action from 10 am to noon, with a rally on H Street across from Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno following after.
There's still time to sign up. For more information, visit their website.
