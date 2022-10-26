Report: 2021 was record-breaking profit year for Fresno County agriculture

The 2021 total gross value for Fresno County agricultural commodities was a record-breaking $8.09 billion.

Fresno County remains a top agricultural producer in California, but it ranked third behind Kern (#1) and Tulare (#2).

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Agriculture released the 2021 Fresno County Annual Crop and Livestock report Tuesday.

Fresno County remains a top agricultural producer in California, but it ranked third behind Kern (#1) and Tulare (#2).

The 2021 total gross value for Fresno County agricultural commodities was a record-breaking $8.09 billion. That's a 1.47% increase over 2020's production value.

Below are the top ten commodities for 2021:

Almonds Grapes Pistachios Poultry Milk Tomatoes Cattle Garlic Orange Peaches

"There is so much to be said about the San Joaquin Valley -- we are the nation's flavor, we are the nation's color when it comes to their plate," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

But the servings could get smaller. Farmers face increasing challenges to reach the same yields, with rising costs and reducing water supplies.

Numbers for this year could reflect those factors.

"It's too early to tell exactly what's going to happen in 2022, but my projection right now is that there's no way we get above that 2021 figure," said Jacobsen.