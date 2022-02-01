blossom trail

Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opening this week

Colorful orchards set against the backdrop of the snowcapped Sierra give a visual and aromatic experience.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opening this week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It might just be February, but the opening of the blossom trail in Fresno County is a sign spring is just around the corner.

The trail has been a favorite for tourists for 34 years.

The opening ceremony is planned for 10 am on Friday at Fowler Packing on Cedar Avenue.

It is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring orchards of blossoming stone fruits and citrus groves.

EMBED More News Videos

SkyView 30 flies over Fresno County's magnificent Blossom Trail.



Trail visitors may see orchards start to bloom in the next couple of weeks.

Colorful orchards set against the backdrop of the snowcapped Sierra give a visual and aromatic experience. The trail shows why Fresno County is exceptional when it comes to food production.

"Over one-third of country's vegetables and two-thirds of country's fruits come from California, and Fresno County lies in the heart of this production," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

You can also take part in upcoming events there, including a 10K run and the Kings River Blossom Trail Bike Ride. For a map of the trail, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno countyfresno countyhikingeventsblossom trailcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOSSOM TRAIL
Hillcrest Farms offers train through Fresno Co. blossom trail
2019 Blossom Trail is in full bloom!
Fresno County Blossom Trail celebrating 31 years
Fruit stand goes up in flames on Fresno County Blossom Trail
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after car crashes in northwest Fresno
Man stabbed in Los Banos, police investigating
Man charged with murder in connection to fatal Tulare mobile home fire
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CAL FIRE engine in Madera County
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Show More
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Women distract Fresno monks, steal safe with $35,000, deputies say
Sideshows, reckless driving becoming an issue for Madera streets
Woman killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Fresno County sees a drop in deaths by suicide
More TOP STORIES News