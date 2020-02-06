fraud

Deputies searching for suspect who cashed fraudulent check

Fresno County sheriff's detectives are searching for a woman who cashed an altered check at a bank in Calwa.

Officials say the woman cashed the check at the Bank of America on South Cedar Avenue on Jan. 21.

Investigators are asking the public's help to identify the suspect.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
