Fresno County preparing for state's indoor mask mandate to end

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's indoor mask mandate is set to end February 15 for those who are vaccinated, two months after it was reinstated.State officials say the change comes after a 65% drop in cases since the peak of the Omicron surge.To keep moving in a positive direction, Fresno County Health officials say continued vaccinations will be key, including children."They are on the cusp of being approved for the youngest of the age groups, we feel that may happen even by the end of the month," says Dr. Rais Vohra.State data shows nearly 70 percent of Fresno County residents age five and older have at least one dose of the vaccine, and we're seeing a slight downward trend in case numbers for early February.But officials are now advising those hosting Super Bowl gatherings to do so with caution.If you're going to be around a large group indoors and don't know everyone's vaccine status, masks are still recommended."We're not seeing adverse events in children," says Dr. Hailey Nelson. "It really is safe and it's effective, and it's preventing the things we want to prevent to keep our children healthy so that they can be in school, that they can be learning and doing the things they want to be doing."Thursday's numbers show a slight downward trend for early February after experiencing a surge in numbers for the month of January.When it comes to masks in schools, more states are preparing to end mandates by the end of this month or March.California is expected to make an announcement soon."We will continue to have the same K-12 guidance until we hear otherwise from the state, just because that is really what has been relayed to us," Dr. Vohra said.