Driver killed after car crashes into Fresno County vineyard, hits concrete pipe

A woman was killed when her car crashed into a large concrete agricultural standpipe in Fresno County on Saturday night.The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened near Belmont Avenue and North Del Norte Avenue just after 10 pm.The woman, 40-year-old Rosemary Montiel, was driving east on Belmont Avenue when she lost control of her car and veered off the roadway.The car's front bumper crashed into a vineyard and kept going until the driver's side front door hit a large concrete agricultural standpipe.Montiel died at the scene.CHP officers are investigating what led to the crash, but say they do not believe alcohol and drugs were a factor.