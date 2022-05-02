Multiple people killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have died after a crash in Fresno County Monday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:40 pm on Highway 33 north of Sutter Avenue.Officers say it was a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a van. One of the cars was burned completely.At this time, officers say it appears that three people have died.It is not known what led to the crash at this time.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.