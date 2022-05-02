Multiple people killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have died after a crash in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:40 pm on Highway 33 north of Sutter Avenue.
Officers say it was a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a van. One of the cars was burned completely.
At this time, officers say it appears that three people have died.
It is not known what led to the crash at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
