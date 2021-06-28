1 hospitalized after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County

Investigators say the Jeep Grand Cherokee driver ran the stop while eastbound on Dinuba Avenue at Lac Jac Avenue around 4:40 am.
The Jeep collided with a Ford Super Duty pickup traveling north on Lac Jac, causing the truck to crash through a utility pole and catch fire before ending up in a peach orchard.
The truck driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not hurt.
The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. Their condition hasn't been released.
Officials say there was a second person inside the Jeep who was not injured.
PG&E crews were called to the scene to assess the damage to the utility pole and make repairs.
Officials said no power outages were caused by the crash, but PG&E's website reported around 400 customers were without power in the area. Electricity was expected to be restored by 9:00 am.