crash

1 hospitalized after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County

A driver was hospitalized after running a stop sign and crashing into a truck in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was hospitalized after running a stop sign and crashing into a truck in Fresno County on Monday morning.

Investigators say the Jeep Grand Cherokee driver ran the stop while eastbound on Dinuba Avenue at Lac Jac Avenue around 4:40 am.

The Jeep collided with a Ford Super Duty pickup traveling north on Lac Jac, causing the truck to crash through a utility pole and catch fire before ending up in a peach orchard.



The truck driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not hurt.

The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. Their condition hasn't been released.

Officials say there was a second person inside the Jeep who was not injured.

PG&E crews were called to the scene to assess the damage to the utility pole and make repairs.

Officials said no power outages were caused by the crash, but PG&E's website reported around 400 customers were without power in the area. Electricity was expected to be restored by 9:00 am.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into orchard in Tulare Co.
1 killed in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News