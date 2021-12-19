23-year-old killed in head-on collision in Fresno County, alcohol may have been factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in west Fresno County.The crash happened on N Chateau Fresno Ave and W Shields Ave on Saturday evening.Two vehicles - a yellow van and a red pickup truck - collided head-on after the truck went over the centerline.The 23-year-old driver of the pickup truck died from his injuries at the site of the crash.He was later identiified as Michael Garcia.An Action News crew at the scene saw his truck badly smashed and being towed away.The driver of the yellow van was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.The CHP says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but an official cause is still under investigation.