Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Good Samaritan was killed after she stopped to help a person hurt in a crash along a busy highway in Fresno County on Wednesday morning.It happened on northbound Highway 99 near Manning Avenue, between Fowler and Selma.California Highway Patrol officers said a white Hyundai crashed into a big rig. The driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt and suffered major injuries.A woman from another car stopped along the center median and got out to help the injured driver. Officials say that's when she was hit by a SUV that sped away from the scene."It is a dangerous and active freeway, people are driving, some people may or may not be paying attention," said CHP Officer Kelly Carreno. "And when they see something like a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the lane, their response may not be what you would think, so that makes a huge danger on the roadway for us."Authorities are now looking for the SUV driver. The vehicle is described as red or burgundy, and there might be damage to it, officials said.The family of the woman who died witnessed the tragic incident.The CHP said the driver of the Hyundai was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.Anyone with information about this deadly hit and run crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.