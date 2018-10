The Fresno County District Attorney has filed charges against Richard Lopez, 38, for the murder of a transgender woman, Kenton KC Haggard, in 2015.The DA did not file the case as a hate crime.According to police surveillance video from a tattoo parlor helped them track down the suspect. The video shows the moment Haggard was stabbed after approaching an SUV at Cornell and Blackstone.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.