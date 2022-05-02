Fresno County election officials focusing on accessibility and inclusivity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accessibility and inclusivity are the goals for Fresno County election officials.On Monday, the secretary of state's office partnered with the county to celebrate the Voter's Choice Act, which expanded the process for voters' accessibility."I use the accessible voting device to mark my ballot," says Sarah Harris.Harris lost her sight 20 years after a car accident.Now, she works with the local organization "Resources for Independence," serving people with disabilities in the Central Valley.She says the expanded accessibility is a big deal for voters who want to vote independently but have a condition or impairment."Us having that ability to be able to have different opportunities, different choices to mark our ballots on our own without that assistance is absolutely dynamic," she said.The accessibility devices not only helped respect the voter's choice, but also increased participation by eight percent in Fresno County's statewide general election.County Clerk James Kus says before the Voter's Choice, there was and older system and only one accessible device.Now, they can help fit the needs of many different people."Instead of helping just really one classification of disability, which we had in the past," Kus said. "We can now help motor skill and visual difficulties, a variety. We can do language assistance on that device. Just a lot of assistance we can provide there."28 counties statewide are participating in the VCA election model.California Secretary of State Shirley Weber was supposed to be in attendance, but could not for personal reasons.The Deputy Secretary of State, Lakenya Jordan says Fresno County has a lower turnout than other parts of the state, so they are making sure people are getting the information they need to in the upcoming elections."No one can make you vote, but we want to make sure that everyone knows their vote is valued," Jordan said.