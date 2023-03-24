  • Full Story
Some evacuation warnings lifted for Fresno County residents, some to stay in place

Friday, March 24, 2023 7:46PM
Fresno County officials to provide updates on evacuation warnings and river status
Fresno County officials will be providing updates on evacuation warnings, river closures and the preparation being done for upcoming storms.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni is updating residents about the impact of recent winter storms.

He says while many evacuation warnings in flooded areas are lifted, some will stay in place due to water run-off and incoming rainfall next week.

All rivers will remain closed through at least the beginning of July due to historic water levels.

While it may look like conditions are clearing, Sheriff Zanoni warns some areas are still dealing with unstable soil and roads.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

