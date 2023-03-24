Fresno County officials will be providing updates on evacuation warnings, river closures and the preparation being done for upcoming storms.

Some evacuation warnings lifted for Fresno County residents, some to stay in place

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni is updating residents about the impact of recent winter storms.

He says while many evacuation warnings in flooded areas are lifted, some will stay in place due to water run-off and incoming rainfall next week.

All rivers will remain closed through at least the beginning of July due to historic water levels.

While it may look like conditions are clearing, Sheriff Zanoni warns some areas are still dealing with unstable soil and roads.

