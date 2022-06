FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that killed one person and severely injured two others.The two-car crash happened after 8 pm on De Wolf and Floral Avenues, east of Selma.CHP officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.First responders pulled two other victims out of a vehicle. Both suffered major injuries.It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash.