Two teenagers are dead, and three people are in the hospital following a head-on car crash Friday night.

18-year-old and 15-year-old killed in crash in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two people killed in a head-on crash in Fresno County Friday night have been identified.

The Sheriff's Office identified the two as 18-year-old Yareli Lemus-Molina and 15-year-old Dominick Reyes.

It happened at about 10:20 pm on Highway 43, just north of Davis Avenue. That's southwest of Kingsburg.

The California Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was heading South when Lemus-Molina crossed over the center line to pass traffic, but instead crashed with a Range Rover heading North.

Lemus-Molina and Reyes were in the Camry and died at the scene.

A second passenger in the Camry and the two people in the Range Rover were taken to the hospital.

Officials say marijuana use was suspected by the teens in the Camry.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.