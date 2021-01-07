Driver killed in crash with tank truck in western Fresno County

fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed after crashing with a tank truck in western Fresno County on Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:45 am at the intersection of Clarkson Avenue and San Mateo Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of an SUV was traveling north on San Mateo and failed to stop at the intersection. He collided with the tank truck that was headed west on Clarkson.



The man inside the SUV died at the scene, officials said.

The tank truck driver was not injured.

Officers have shut down the roadway for the investigation. It will remain closed for at least 30 minutes.
