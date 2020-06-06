Reopening California

California Phase 3: Fresno County health officials to work with businesses preparing to reopen

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bars, gyms, and schools that were forced to temporarily close their doors in March will soon be allowed to reopen with modifications in California, and Fresno County health officials believe they're ready to move forward into that Phase 3.

"We can prepare and work with these sectors as they reopen," says Dr. Rais Vohra with the county's health department.

The state made the announcement on Friday.

RELATED: Reopening California: State to allow schools, gyms, bars to begin reopening next week

So far, dine-in restaurants and hair salons have reopened with state guidelines in place.

Vohra says similar to places able to open in Phase 2.5, the county health department will be working with business owners to ensure they reopen safely.

He, however, says more businesses opening up will mean more cases of the coronavirus.

"We're watching that closely and the state is as well. If this data that we're reporting reflect an uptick in cases or reflect that our hospital capacity,that will basically mean that the state will focus more attention on us," he says.

Professional sports and day camps will also be able to reopen June 12th.

However, nail salons must still remain closed.
