SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in San Joaquin Friday afternoon.28-year-old Leonel Rodriguez's body was discovered on Sixth Street between Nevada and Colorado Avenues in San Joaquin.He was already dead by the time officials arrived and they say he was shot multiple times.Deputies say they opened up a homicide investigation due to the trauma to his body.A motive is not known but it appears to be gang-related.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.