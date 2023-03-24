Fresno County residents should be prepared for storm damage, even if they're not under an evacuation warning.

Fresno County officials to provide updates on evacuation warnings and river closings

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County officials will be providing updates on evacuation warnings, river closures and the preparation being done for upcoming storms.

The news conference will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Action News will be live-streaming the conference.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni will be updating the county's evacuation warnings and river closures.

Fresno County Emergency Services Manager Terri Mejorado will be sharing updates about the agency's cooperation and preparation for future storms.

