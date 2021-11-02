Valley nonprofit uses the power of pink to support those battling life-threatening illnesses

"There is a moving memorial traveling around supporting people because these are all messages of love. If it's someone that's battling, I'll ask, 'What's getting you through?'"
For the last 12 years, the nonprofit has raised awareness, funds, and moral support for those battling life-threatening illnesses.
In addition to fundraisers and events to showcase its fleet of pink patrol cars, motorcycles, and firetrucks, the nonprofit brings together volunteers, first responders, and community members for home visits - to uplift those in the biggest fight of their lives.
It's a tradition continued but modified to drive-by visits during the pandemic.
"We're complete strangers but we love you, support you, and want to be with you in this battle," adds Benham-Lewis.
Without fundraisers or a way to publicize the nonprofit during the pandemic, there was no revenue coming in.
Most recently, Pink Heals had to cancel two dinner dances, its biggest fundraisers of the year.
"To register this vehicle every year is $800 and she's a 1985, so you can imagine three fire trucks and two police cars. Registration alone is huge as well as insurance," says Benham-Lewis.
She says despite the setbacks, she and her team of volunteers will do what it takes to continue their mission of supporting those in need.
"I started with nothing. I started with peddling T-shirts on the sidewalk because I believed in the concept. I'm not going to give up. There is too much love and need. The need is still so great and prevalent in our community," she says.
She is already working on events to make up for the canceled dinner dances. To keep up with those and for ways to donate, just click here.