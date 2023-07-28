Ceremony held for Fresno County residents part of re-entry program

A special graduation ceremony took place for Fresno County residents working to reform their lives following run-ins with the law.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special graduation ceremony took place for Fresno County residents working to reform their lives following run-ins with the law.

It happened Thursday at the Piccadilly Inn near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

GEO Re-entry Services and Fresno County Probation recognized people who successfully completed an intensive re-entry program.

It's designed to get those on probation on path to future success, helping them with treatment, training and employment opportunities.

The program is used as an alternative to incarceration.

For graduate Isaiah Richard, the program gave him a new way of handling conflict.

"I learn how to think before I react, that's the main thing," he said. "We can't just act on emotions. You have to really process what's going on and make sure you don't make a mistake."

Isaiah says it takes dedication to finish the program.

He says he plans on improving his health and then becoming an electrician.