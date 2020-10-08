Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed while riding his bike in San Joaquin on Thursday morning.Investigators say a man in his 30s was riding along Donna Street near Manning Avenue around midnight when someone in a car pulled up and opened fire at him.The victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.Detectives have not provided any suspect information or a description of the vehicle.The gunfire struck at least one home, but there are no reported injuries.The road is blocked off as deputies continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.It's is the sixth shooting in San Joaquin in the last six months, and the third homicide this year.