One person dead following Halloween party shooting in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff Deputies believe a large Halloween party was taking place when a fight broke out and that's when someone opened fire, killing a person.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after shots were fired at a Halloween party in Fresno County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Hedges and DeWolf avenues before 2 a.m.

They believe a large Halloween party was taking place when a fight broke out and that's when someone opened fire.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

