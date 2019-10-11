Fresno County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone lines restored

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its non-emergency phone lines have been restored after technical difficulties.

----

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its non-emergency phone lines are down due to technical difficulties.

If you want to contact the sheriff's office for a non-emergency, dial this number: (559) 445-3111 - a temporary line they have set up.

The sheriff's office says its 911 system is not impacted.
