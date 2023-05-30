Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant arrested for public intoxication, controlled substance possession

The Clovis Police Department is handling the investigation into the sergeant's arrest.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sergeant with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was found intoxicated in public with a controlled substance over the weekend, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say 52-year-old Thomas Grilione was arrested at 10 pm Sunday at a business near Fowler and Nees avenues in Clovis.

Grilione was booked into the Fresno County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Investigators have not yet released any other details about Grilione's arrest.

The Clovis Police Department is handling the investigation.

The sheriff's office says Grilione has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation is underway.

