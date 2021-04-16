1 farmworker killed, 2 critically injured in Fresno County shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County authorities have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in a vineyard this week.Officials say 19-year-old Jose Mendez Varela was killed during Thursday morning's carnage.Sheriff's detectives say it happened near Butte and Chandler, not far from Harris Ranch in western Fresno County.Two suspects are on the run -- they are accused of killing Varela and leaving two others with serious injuries.Detectives have confirmed that the suspects and the three victims all worked for the same company, but a motive for the attack has not been announced.