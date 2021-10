FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to track down the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday morning in Malaga.Deputies say his vehicle was stolen earlier in the morning and then involved in the shooting on Olney and Front Avenue.The vehicle was later found burned and abandoned on Jensen and Cedar.Deputies found 52-year-old Javier Fernandez at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.