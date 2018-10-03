Fresno County students take part in National Manufacturing Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tuesday Morning a small group of Sunnyside High School Ag engineering program students toured the Duncan Enterprises manufacturing facility in East Central Fresno. The company makes ceramic glazes and paints and they're learning how it all comes together. From bottling to labeling to how the paint is made. The visit is courtesy of National Manufacturing Day, giving Fresno County students insight into the manufacturing industry.

"Inside there is a lot of cool stuff going on," said Harmit Juneja, Sunnyside High School teacher. "There is a lot of engineering, there is a lot of problem-solving. They are supplying to some of the major companies in the US."

For Junior Adrian Garcia the visit was eye-opening. He wants to be an engineer when he gets older and important job at Duncan Enterprises.

"Looking at the machines and looking how engineering can impact the industry makes me think, hey, if I decide to go down the engineering path through and through I can someday make an impact like this," said Garcia.

Adrian and his peers learned about carrier opportunities and had a chance to ask employers questions about the industry.

"Manufacturing Day is very important to bring in a new generation of manufacturing specialists and engineering-minded students and expose them to the reality of the manufacturing world," said Casey Pudwell, Manufacturing Manager at Duncan Enterprises.

Students toured six other businesses and manufacturing facilities.
