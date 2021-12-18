Fresno County Sheriff's office seeking help in theft investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men, Israel Guerrero and Joseph Martinez, were arrested December 11 after refusing to pull over for Fresno County Sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop in Fresno.When the car spun out of control, two women got out of the car and ran away. Deputies did not catch up with the women.Inside the car, deputies found thousands of dollars worth of what they believed to be stolen goods."Everything from hoverboards to expensive headphones, alcohol that still hasn't had the security caps taken off, and a bunch of makeup," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Both Guerrero and Martinez have upcoming court appearances scheduled, but there is a major problem:"At this point, we, unfortunately, don't have any proof of when and where they were stolen," said Botti.No stores in the Fresno County area have reported similar items as stolen.The sheriff's office is asking retailers to pay close attention to the items and give detectives a call if the stolen merchandise looks familiar.Meanwhile, in Tulare County, two people are being charged with commercial burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime.The Tulare County District Attorney's office says Mikey Manning and Debanee Harrell stole several tablets, speakers, a doorbell camera and other electronics from Best Buy in Visalia.Harrell already has one strike related to a robbery charge in 2006."A robbery is a strike offense, it's a serious and violent offense, which would place Herrell in a greater risk category in terms of public safety," said Erica Gonzalez, supervising Deputy District Attorney for Tulare County.But, a judge determined both Harrell and Manning were not enough of a public safety risk to keep behind bars so they were released and are awaiting arraignment in January.