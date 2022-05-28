fun stuff

2 Fresno County water parks welcoming back families this holiday weekend

Wild Water Adventures in Clovis and Island Water Park in Fresno are reopening on Saturday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Water parks across the Valley are opening this weekend.

Wild Water Adventures in Clovis opens to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

The park is also introducing a new ride called the Green Mamba Extravaganza.

The park opens daily, beginning June 11th.

For ticket information, log on to the Wild Water Adventures website.

The Island Water Park is also preparing to welcome back swimmers on Saturday.

The park offers numerous rides and pools to help keep you cool on those hot days, which are fast approaching.

The park opens for business tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Ticket information can be found on the Island Water Park's website or Facebook page.

