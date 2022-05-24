74-year-old bicyclist dies following crash in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a driver in north Fresno early Tuesday morning, police say.The crash happened before 5:30 am on Herndon and Blackstone Avenues.Investigators said the 74-year-old rider was crossing south on Blackstone in the crosswalk when a driver in a silver SUV hit him.The man was found with serious injuries when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Police have not released the rider's name.Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash. Police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.Authorities have closed part of a busy area of north Fresno for the investigation. Drivers cannot travel through eastbound Herndon Avenue at Maroa Avenue and southbound Blackstone Avenue for at least the next three hours.If you commute through the area, you may want to take an alternate route while the investigation continues.