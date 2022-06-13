pride month

Fresno EOC holds fundraiser, events this PRIDE month

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno EOC holds fundraiser, events this PRIDE month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is taking action to support the LGBTQ+ community this PRIDE month and you can help.

It's hard to miss Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ resource center this June. From holding fundraisers to organizing events, the group is taking action all month long

The group is hosting Illuminate our Pride Night June 25th.

"It's a block party street fair in front of the center," said LGBTQ+ Resource Manager Jennifer Cruz. "It gives a voice to them and place for them to come and have a great night and the ability to donate to a very great fund.

Taking place on Fulton Street, all proceeds from the event go towards the centers transgender medical needs fund.

"It's important because a lot of Fresno is living in poverty," said Cruz. "Specifically, the LGBTQ+ community is disproportionally impacted by those barriers, including poverty."

The nonprofit is also hosting Give Out Day, a month-long initiative to raise money for the same fund.

"For people to receive some kind of financial assistance, to get the medical procedures they need, it helps everything from their every day living to their mental health," said Cruz.

While Give Out Day takes place June 30th - folks are encouraged to donate all month long.

"Every dollar counts, if it's a small donation or big donation," added Cruz.

The center is also teaming up with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for Fresno Pride Night on June 24th. Plus, the center itself is offering support nonstop with support groups, mental health services and a clothing closet.

"They can get gender-affirming clothing, accessories, make up or other things," said Cruz.

You can donate here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnolgbtq pridetaking action togetherpride month
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE MONTH
Fresno Unified students celebrate PRIDE month
Pride Portraits: The largest LGBTQIA+ visibility campaign
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Pride Month: Motorcycle club Organized Chaos Chicago preps for 2022 Aurora, IL parade after COVID Illinois delays
TOP STORIES
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
Woman shot in SW Fresno threatened to kill sons, police say
Man arrested after standoff with police at west central Fresno motel
Arrest made in decades-old murder case of Tulare County woman
Man stabbed after starting structure fire in Visalia, police say
Authorities investigating vandalism at Yosemite National Park
Toby Keith announces he's been fighting stomach cancer
Show More
Residents frustrated, Walmart shut down due to water issues in Sanger
Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Visalia, police say
Man attacks Porterville taco truck, causes $500 worth of damage
Man killed in SW Fresno shooting, police investigating as homicide
More TOP STORIES News