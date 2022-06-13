Fresno EOC holds fundraiser, events this PRIDE month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is taking action to support the LGBTQ+ community this PRIDE month and you can help.
It's hard to miss Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ resource center this June. From holding fundraisers to organizing events, the group is taking action all month long
The group is hosting Illuminate our Pride Night June 25th.
"It's a block party street fair in front of the center," said LGBTQ+ Resource Manager Jennifer Cruz. "It gives a voice to them and place for them to come and have a great night and the ability to donate to a very great fund.
Taking place on Fulton Street, all proceeds from the event go towards the centers transgender medical needs fund.
"It's important because a lot of Fresno is living in poverty," said Cruz. "Specifically, the LGBTQ+ community is disproportionally impacted by those barriers, including poverty."
The nonprofit is also hosting Give Out Day, a month-long initiative to raise money for the same fund.
"For people to receive some kind of financial assistance, to get the medical procedures they need, it helps everything from their every day living to their mental health," said Cruz.
While Give Out Day takes place June 30th - folks are encouraged to donate all month long.
"Every dollar counts, if it's a small donation or big donation," added Cruz.
The center is also teaming up with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for Fresno Pride Night on June 24th. Plus, the center itself is offering support nonstop with support groups, mental health services and a clothing closet.
"They can get gender-affirming clothing, accessories, make up or other things," said Cruz.
