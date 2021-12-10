Taking Action Together

Fresno EOC trains drivers to better assist blind passengers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno EOC trains drivers to better assist blind passengers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is making bus travel easier for the visually impaired.

Matthew Sidlinger knows firsthand the challenges blind passengers face on public transit.

"Most of the majority, every blind person relies on public transportation," said Valley Center for the Blind Support Services Assistance Matthew Sidlinger. "It makes us more independent. We don't have to rely on family members, we don't have to move everything around, because someone can't give us a ride."

Sidlinger is blind and says traveling by bus can often be difficult, especially when drivers don't know how to help.

"I've learned to adapt with transit systems," said Sidlinger. "I'm always used to turnover and training new drivers because they don't stick around for whatever reason."

When Fresno EOC started helping Valley Center for the Blind with transportation for COVID vaccines and testing, they realized their drivers needed some pointers.

"Some of the drivers had asked me some question of what do I do in different situations?" said Fresno EOC Transit Supervisor Tom Blackmore. "It really brought to the attention of all of our drivers what their special needs are."

So they teemed up with VCB to train their 45 transit system drivers on how to best assist their visually impaired passengers. Drivers learned best practices, even using a blindfold to understand what their passengers are experiencing.

"Remember to be very verbal with the person, they need to trust me to tell them what's in front of them," said EOC Transit Driver Carleen Bryant.

Staff say its a training they'll continue to offer to their drivers in years to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnotaking action togetherblind
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News