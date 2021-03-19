community

Fashion Fair Mall offering virtual photos with the Easter Bunny

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Easter Bunny is bringing its magic to Fashion Fair Mall with a new virtual photo experience.

The mall is giving you the chance to safely add some sparkle to your springtime by creating a festive photo with the Easter Bunny completely online.

All you have to do is go to the mall's website and upload a picture of you looking your best.

The magic will do the rest.

The mall is also reminding you not to forget your pets when taking advantage of the opportunity.

You can take part in this experience now through Easter.
