Suspect identified in deadly shooting at Fresno apartment complex

The family of a man shot and killed in northwest Fresno is hoping the public can help find the suspected gunman.

Authorities say 51-year-old Victor Becerra was killed back on January 2 by a bullet fired through the wall of a neighboring apartment at Blythe and Austin.

Police believe 42-year-old *Kevin King* is responsible for the deadly shot. He's still at large.

Officers say he's wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fresno Police.