Fresno building completely destroyed after its 3rd fire this year

Crews say at least three fires have burned at this building just this year.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno building completely destroyed after its 3rd fire this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what sparked flames at a central Fresno apartment complex.

Crews were called to the building at Glenn and Belmont Avenues at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning.

They found smoke and flames coming from the roof.

They cleared one resident from one of the units, and then took a defensive approach to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Crews say the roof eventually collapsed, and they continued battling the fire from outside.

They say at least three fires have burned at this building just this year.

Crews believe the fire started in the attic, before spreading to the second floor of the complex.

They say the structure is a total loss.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobuilding fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 people injured in string of crashes on I-5 in Kings County
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis retiring from position in March 2023
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
66-year-old Clovis woman killed in crash in Fresno County
Show More
Stores report tampon shortage as women struggle to find product
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
Family remembers Visalia woman whose body was found in orchards
More TOP STORIES News