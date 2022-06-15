Fresno building completely destroyed after its 3rd fire this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what sparked flames at a central Fresno apartment complex.Crews were called to the building at Glenn and Belmont Avenues at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning.They found smoke and flames coming from the roof.They cleared one resident from one of the units, and then took a defensive approach to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.Crews say the roof eventually collapsed, and they continued battling the fire from outside.They say at least three fires have burned at this building just this year.Crews believe the fire started in the attic, before spreading to the second floor of the complex.They say the structure is a total loss.