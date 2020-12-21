building fire

Large fire rips through abandoned building in southeast Fresno

Fire crews arrived within minutes to find flames ripping through the building.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are investigating after a fire caused an abandoned building to burn to the ground in southeast Fresno early Monday morning.

The blaze broke out around 1:15 am on Kings Canyon Road and Cedar Avenue.

Fire crews arrived within minutes to find flames ripping through the building. Firefighters were able to search the building before the roof started to come down.

"There's a good chance we're going to lose one of the walls to the roadway just due to the structural instability. So, we'll make sure that's addressed, and when daylight hours come, and people start up normal business, that it'll be safe for everybody to operate around this property," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Camp.

Firefighters planned to be there for several checking for hot spots.

Investigators said the building had caught fire multiple times in the past.
