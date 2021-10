FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cat's out of the bag... and safe on solid ground thanks to the actions of Fresno firefighters.Fresno firefighters were called to the Tower District where a kitten had managed to climb 60 feet up a tree when it got stuck.It may have taken a little convincing, but you see that the firefighter was able to get his hands on the kitten to put him in the bag and bring him to safety.