Crews battling 3-alarm house fire in southeast Fresno

At least two houses are on fire and one person has been injured in a residential fire currently raging in southeast Fresno.Crews are battling the three-alarm fire in the area of S Peach Ave & E Jensen Ave.Multiple units from Fresno Fire and Fresno County Fire/ CAL FIRE are at the scene.We are working to get more information and will continue to update you on this story, both on air at 6 pm and online.