Fresno firefighters detain suspected firebug responsible for 3 Saturday fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police and firefighters may have stopped a firebug early Saturday morning in southeast Fresno.They detained a woman not far away from the area where they had to battle three separate fires -- all between Kings Canyon and Tulare, just off Peach.Firefighters doused the flames of a grass fire, a small house fire, and a dumpster fire and they got a description of a possible suspect just before 4 a.m."We had somebody report a description of a female in a flower dress, backpack, carrying a whip who left the last fire," said Fresno fire Department battalion chief Tony Escobedo.Firefighters tracked down the homeless suspect and arson investigators questioned her.They say she denied setting the fires, but witnesses said it was her.Damage from the fires was minimal and nobody got injured.