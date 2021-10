FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices in Fresno continue to rise.According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 364 stations in the city, the average price is $4.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded.The price at the pump in Fresno is 5 cents more per gallon than a month ago and $1.17 higher than a year ago.GasBuddy's price reports said the cheapest station in Fresno is priced at $3.68 per gallon.The most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of more than one dollar.