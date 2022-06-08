Extreme heat is about to hit the Central Valley: How you can stay safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With triple digits on the way this weekend, Valley physicians are urging people to take action to prevent heat illness.Central California's rollercoaster weather can lead to more stress on our bodies.Action News spoke to one Kaiser Permanente doctor who says it's best to avoid the sun from the hours of 10 to 4 on days of extreme heat, especially for younger kids, seniors and anyone with chronic conditions.If you have to be outside, it's important to protect your skin from the sun and stay hydrated."Make sure you wear a long sleeve shirt or a good sunscreen to protect your skin. Also, make sure you're drinking water every 30 minutes or so. We want to release drink at least 64 ounces of water and more if you're outdoors," says physician Dr. Jesus Rodriguez.If you're in direct sunlight without protection, your sweat glands can get damaged, preventing you from cooling down.Doctors say consistent days of triple-digit heat are more likely to cause overheating and dehydration if you don't take the right precautions.