Fresno intersection shut down as police investigate deadly hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in northwest Fresno early on Friday morning.The intersection at Herndon and Millburn is closed, along with other roadways.Police say that after 1 am, they received a report of suspicious circumstances in the parking lot of the La Quinta hotel at Shaw and Cornelia.Officers arrived to find a person dead in that parking lot.When they reviewed surveillance footage, they found the person had been dragged from the area of the crash to the parking lot by a red pickup truck.The driver of the pickup truck then removed the victim, left the body and drove away.The pickup truck had major front end damage.Police are looking for where the incident began, and believe it was quite a long way away, up to Shaw near Costco and even further.The suspect is still on the loose."Our collisions reconstruction unit is on scene attempting to put the pieces together, determining what evidence needs to be collected, where the incident actually started and occurred," said Lt. Brian Valles.Police do not know when the roadways will reopen in the area.Authorities are asking anyone who may know anything about what happened to give them a call.Stay with Action News for the latest developments throughout the day both on air and online.